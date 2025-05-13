2 589 2
National Guard fighters destroy enemy howitzer targeting our positions and electronic warfare station. VIDEO
FPV drone pilots of the Separate Detachment "Wings of OMEGA" from the National Guard of Ukraine carried out another precise strike on Russian military equipment.
As a result of the successful operation, an enemy howitzer that had been firing on Ukrainian positions was destroyed, along with an electronic warfare station that had been jamming the signals of Ukrainian UAVs, Censor.NET reports.
