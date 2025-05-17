ENG
Soldiers of 53rd Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed self-propelled artillery system "Pion" in Lyman direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 53rd separate mechanised brigade named after Prince Volodymyr Monomakh destroyed a self-propelled artillery system "Pion" in the Lyman direction.

Aerial reconnaissance using a Leleka-100 unmanned aerial vehicle found an enemy 2C7 Peon self-propelled artillery system that was working on our positions. After transmitting the exact coordinates of the target, the Signum unit struck and successfully damaged the enemy gun, Censor.NET reports.

