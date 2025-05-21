National Guard troops detect two enemy hideouts, destroy inflatable boat, motorcycle, and eliminate group of occupiers. VIDEO

Aerial reconnaissance units of the 5th Separate Slobozhanska Brigade "Skif" of the National Guard discovered an enemy cache inside a building previously destroyed by Russian forces. Among the items found were a motorized inflatable boat and a motorcycle. A strike was carried out by operators of the "Tomiko" strike drone unit. Subsequent video surveillance confirmed that the equipment and at least three Russian occupiers were eliminated.

In another ruined building, the occupiers had set up a shelter. A drone strike was launched against the structure — the target was hit. Follow-up video confirmed no further enemy movement at the site, and a fire broke out at the impact location, Censor.NET reports.

