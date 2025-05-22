Kamikaze drone hits Russian TOS-1A "Solntsepyok" MRLS near Vovchansk. VIDEO

Drone operators from the State Border Guard Service used a kamikaze drone to set fire to an enemy TOS-1A "Solntsepyok" flamethrower system near Vovchansk.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"In the Vovchansk sector, the 'Forpost' fighters successfully disabled a Russian 'Solntsepyok' - a heavy flamethrower system. The brigade emphasises that the destruction of such equipment significantly weakens the enemy's artillery capabilities," the commentary to the video reads.

