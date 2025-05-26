"We were first to do so": battles of Rubizh brigade through eyes of soldiers. VIDEO

The 4th Operational Brigade named after Hero of Ukraine Sergeant Serhii Mykhalchuk, also known as the "Rubizh" Brigade of the NGU, is 10 years old. This is the path from a few dozen motivated volunteers to create the first combat unit of the NGU in accordance with NATO standards to one of the most effective units of the Defence Forces.

Stanytsia Luhanska. Mariupol. Svitlodarsk arc. Kyiv and Kyiv region. Luhansk region: Triokhizbenka, Sievierodonetsk, Rubizhne, Lysychansk. Kharkiv counter-offensive. Battles for Bakhmut. Lyman. Siversk. Pokrovsk.

More than 1239 people have been awarded orders and medals, including 260 posthumously. 16 were awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine, 14 of them posthumously.

The documentary "The First To Do So" tells the story of the formation and main battles of the 4th Brigade of the Operational Task Force named after the hero of Ukraine Serhii Mykhalchuk "Rubizh" through the eyes of the soldiers and their commanders.

