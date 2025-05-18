Vuhledar: causes and consequences of loss. Documentary film by Iryna Storozhenko. VIDEO

On 2 October 2024, the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group announced the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Vuhledar, a city that had remained one of the symbols of steadfastness in southwestern Donbas for more than two years. It was here, at a dominant height, that the 72nd Separate Mechanised Brigade, named after the Black Cossacks fought some of the fiercest defensive battles, holding back the enemy despite daily attacks by armoured vehicles, artillery, and drones.

However, recent months have been critical: staff shortages, lack of rotation, depletion of resources, and lack of coordination at the highest level have made the loss of the city inevitable.

The documentary film, published on the YouTube channel Butusov Plus, features the stories of those who held Vuhledar to the last. Those who came out under fire "without orders", those who lost their comrades, those who were forced to make decisions when the command was silent, Censor.NET informs.

