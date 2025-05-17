11 605 26
High-precision airstrikes on enemy concentrations in Kursk region. VIDEO
The Ukrainian Defence Forces conducted a precision strike on the enemy's concentration point near the town of Guyevo, Kursk region.
Guided aerial munitions were used to hit the target, which accurately hit the occupiers' positions, Censor.NET reports.
