Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot destroys deployment site of Russian FPV drone operators. VIDEO

A Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot successfully struck the deployment site of Russian drone operators in the eastern direction.

As reported by Censor.NET, a video of the final phase of the strike has been published on social media.

"Footage shows an MiG-29 of the Air Force targeting the deployment site of Russian FPV drone operators on the eastern direction. "The strike was adjusted with guidance from the Flying Skull Battalion of the Unmanned Systems Forces," the author noted.

