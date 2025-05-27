Two Russians watching attack of "unknown" drones in Vladimir region of Russian Federation. VIDEO
In Murom, Vladimir region of the Russian Federation, "unknown" drones attacked the Murom Instrument-Making Plant.
According to Censor.NET, a video was posted online showing two explosions and a UAV flying overhead.
Russian media report on drones in Borisoglebsk, Voronezh region. The "Carpet" plan was introduced at the airports of Ivanovo, Kaluga, Nizhny Novgorod, Tambov, Yaroslavl and Saratov.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password