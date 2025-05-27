Two Russians watching attack of "unknown" drones in Vladimir region of Russian Federation. VIDEO

In Murom, Vladimir region of the Russian Federation, "unknown" drones attacked the Murom Instrument-Making Plant.

According to Censor.NET, a video was posted online showing two explosions and a UAV flying overhead.

Russian media report on drones in Borisoglebsk, Voronezh region. The "Carpet" plan was introduced at the airports of Ivanovo, Kaluga, Nizhny Novgorod, Tambov, Yaroslavl and Saratov.

