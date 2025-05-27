ENG
Two Russians watching attack of "unknown" drones in Vladimir region of Russian Federation. VIDEO

In Murom, Vladimir region of the Russian Federation, "unknown" drones attacked the Murom Instrument-Making Plant.

According to Censor.NET, a video was posted online showing two explosions and a UAV flying overhead.

Russian media report on drones in Borisoglebsk, Voronezh region. The "Carpet" plan was introduced at the airports of Ivanovo, Kaluga, Nizhny Novgorod, Tambov, Yaroslavl and Saratov.

explosion (1539) Russia (11977) drones (2424)
