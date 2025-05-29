Soldiers of 33rd SMB destroy assault group of occupiers in village of Bahatyr in Donetsk region. VIDEO
A video has been posted online showing fragments of a battle between Ukrainian soldiers and an assault group of occupiers in the village of Bahatyr, Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, Russian stormtroopers attempted to gain a foothold in a building in a private yard. The recording shows two soldiers demonstrating the Ukrainian flag through a drone camera after the battle.
"Bahatyr, Donetsk region. Soldiers of the 33rd Separate Mechanised Brigade are clearing residential buildings from Russians trying to gain a foothold. The occupiers' claims of complete capture of the settlement are not true," the commentary to the video reads.
