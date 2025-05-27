Over 60 hostile attacks repelled in Pokrovsk sector, situation is hot near Kostiantynopil and Bahatyr, - General Staff. MAP

In total, 170 combat engagements were recorded at the frontline yesterday, 26 May 2025.

This was reported by the General Staff.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile attack on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using nine missiles and 87 air strikes, dropping 151 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4,586 shellings, including 115 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3,068 kamikaze drones to attack.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Poliushkine in Chernihiv region; Osoivka, Uhroidy in Sumy region; Novotoretske, Dovha Balka, Toretske, Kostiantynivka, Novopil in Donetsk region; Novoheorhiivka in Dnipropetrovsk region; Malynivka, Zaliznychne, Stepnohirsk, Kamianske, Novoandriivka in Zaporizhzhia region; Odradokamianka in Kherson region.

Strikes on the enemy

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces struck six areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

The General Staff also reminds that the total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 990 people. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralised 2 tanks, an armoured combat vehicle, 17 artillery systems, 222 operational and tactical UAVs, nine cruise missiles and 64 units of occupiers' vehicles.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

Ukrainian troops repelled five enemy attacks in the Kharkiv sector, near Vovchansk and Dvorichna.

Five invaders' attacks took place in the Kupiansk sector yesterday. Our defenders repelled enemy assaults near Zahryzove and in the direction of Petropavlivka and Nova Kruhliakivka.

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, the enemy attacked 16 times in the Lyman sector, trying to break into our defences near Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Ridkodub, Yampolivka, Torske and towards Hryhorivka.

In the Siverskyi sector, our troops stopped three enemy attacks near Bilohorivka and Verkhniokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers attacked five times in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Orikhovo-Vasylivka and in the direction of Stupochky, Bila Hora and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 12 attacks in the areas of Ozarianivka, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 65 aggressor's assaults near Zoria, Oleksandropil, Malynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Kotliarivka, Troitske and Andriivka," the statement said.

Situation in the South

The General Staff also informs that in the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy carried out 24 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Bahatyr, Odradne, Zelene Pole, Novosilka, Novopil and Vilne Pole.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the occupation forces stormed the positions of the Defence Forces four times in the areas of Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove and in the direction of Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the invaders approached the positions of the Defence Forces once, but to no avail, the enemy was stopped.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Huliaipillia sector yesterday.

Situation in the Kursk region

"Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Kursk sector. Yesterday, the enemy carried out 16 air strikes, dropping 29 guided aerial bombs, and fired 228 times, eight of them from multiple launch rocket systems. Ukrainian defenders stopped 23 assault actions of the invaders," the General Staff said.

No signs of enemy offensive groups forming in the Volyn and Polissia directions were detected.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.