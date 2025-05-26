150 Russians eliminated in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

The Defense Forces continue to defend Ukraine. Since the beginning of the day, 141 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy launched one missile strike and 52 airstrikes on the positions of our troops and populated areas, using nine missiles and 79 guided aerial bombs. In addition, 1,158 kamikaze drone attacks and 3,155 artillery strikes were recorded.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

Situation in Kharkiv region

Ukrainian units repelled three enemy assaults in the Kharkiv direction near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attempted to advance on our positions five times near Zahryzove and toward Petropavlivka and Nova Kruhlakivka. All enemy attacks were successfully halted by the Defense Forces.

Hostilities in the East

The enemy launched 15 assaults in the Lyman direction, attempting to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Ridkodub, Yampolivka, Torske, and toward Hryhorivka. Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 of these attacks, while three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, our troops successfully repelled two enemy attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka and Verkhnokamianske. Another engagement is currently underway.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian forces launched attacks near Chasiv Yar, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, and toward Stupochky, Bila Hora, and Predtechyne. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attempted to breach Ukrainian defenses 11 times in the areas of Ozarianivka, Toretsk, and Shcherbynivka. Fighting is still ongoing in one of those locations.

The enemy is actively assaulting Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk direction. Over the course of the day, the aggressor carried out 53 assault and offensive operations. Russian forces showed high activity near the settlements of Zoria, Oleksandropil, Malynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Kotliarivka, Troitske, and Andriivka. Nine engagements are still underway.

According to preliminary estimates, Ukrainian forces neutralized 296 enemy personnel in this direction today, 150 of them irreversibly. In addition, our defenders destroyed two vehicles, six motorcycles, 20 UAVs, two satellite terminals, eight fortifications designed to protect enemy personnel, and a drone control antenna. A vehicle and a motorcycle were also damaged.

Situation in the South

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 enemy assaults near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Bahatyr, Odradne, Zelene Pole, Novosilka, Novopil, and Vilne Pole. Five combat engagements remain ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, three engagements took place as the enemy attempted to advance near Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove, and toward Novoandriivka. Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled the attacks.

In the Prydniprovske direction, our forces successfully stopped one enemy assault.

Kursk direction

Twenty-three combat engagements took place today in the Kursk direction, three of which are still ongoing. Over the course of the day, the enemy carried out 204 artillery strikes, including four with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and conducted eight airstrikes, dropping 13 guided bombs.

No offensive actions were recorded today in the Huliaipole direction.

Special recognition goes to the warriors of the 34th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade and the 128th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade "Dyke Pole," who are successfully holding back enemy assaults under extremely challenging conditions.

