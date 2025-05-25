Ukrainian Armed Forces captured 971 Russian occupier during Kursk operation - General Staff

During the Kursk operation, the Ukrainian military captured 971 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces

of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

To liberate our people from enemy torture chambers, the Defense Forces are constantly filling the "exchange fund" with Russian soldiers and officers.

"The Kursk offensive was the most effective in this regard. Thus, in the period from August 6, 2024 to May 25, 2025, our defenders captured 971 servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces. The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct active operations in the Kursk region," the statement said.

The General Staff added that a numerically superior enemy can only be defeated by non-standard solutions.

"The Kursk campaign was just such an unexpected and asymmetrical move, the success of which has been recognized by the world. The fight continues. The fight for our territories and our people. Ukraine will not abandon its own," the statement said.

See more: Third stage of "1000 for 1000" exchange: Ukraine returns 303 defenders from Russian captivity. PHOTOS

Large prisoner exchange

On May 25, the third stage of the "1000 for 1000" exchange took place: Ukraine returned 303 defenders from Russian captivity.

On May 24, another 307 Ukrainian servicemen returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity. This is the second stage of the 1000-for-1000 exchange. The coordination headquarters noted that 27 Mariupol defenders returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity today.

On May 23, 390 Ukrainians were liberated: 270 soldiers and 120 civilians.