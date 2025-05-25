Third stage of "1000 for 1000" exchange: Ukraine returns 303 defenders from Russian captivity. PHOTOS

Today, 25 May 2025, the third stage of the 1000-for-1000 prisoner exchange took place. Ukraine returned another 303 servicemen from Russian captivity.

This was announced in the telegram channel of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.





















"303 Ukrainian defenders are at home. The third part of the 1,000-for-1,000 exchange, which was agreed upon in Turkey, has been completed. Today, soldiers of our army, National Guard, State Border Guard Service, and State Special Transport Service are returning," he said.

"I thank the team that worked around the clock to successfully implement this exchange. We will definitely return each and every one of the Russian prisoners!" the Head of State added.

As reported, on 24 May, another 307 Ukrainian servicemen returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity. This is the second stage of the 1000-for-1000 exchange. The coordination headquarters noted that 27 Mariupol defenders returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity today.

On 23 May, 390 Ukrainians were released: 270 military personnel and 120 civilians.