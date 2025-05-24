Father of girl who was recently returned from occupation was also freed from captivity. VIDEO

The father of a girl who had recently been returned from the TOT was released from enemy captivity.

This was reported by Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, yesterday we managed to release a Ukrainian defender who had been in Russian captivity for three years. He is the father of a 15-year-old girl, whose return from the TOT of Ukraine the Ombudsman's Office worked on within the framework of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative.

"The struggle for the return of the child was difficult and long. We were approached by the Defender's mother, who in an instant experienced separation from two close people: her son, who had been in captivity since 2022, and her granddaughter, whom she had been raising since birth," he recalled.

As reported, on 24 May, another 307 Ukrainian servicemen returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity. This is the second stage of the 1000-for-1000 exchange. The coordination headquarters noted that 27 Mariupol defenders returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity today.

On 23 May, 390 Ukrainians were released: 270 military personnel and 120 civilians.