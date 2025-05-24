Second stage of "1000 for 1000" exchange: Ukraine returns 307 defenders. PHOTOS

On 24 May, another 307 Ukrainian servicemen returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity. This is the second stage of the 1000-for-1000 exchange.

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"Another 307 Ukrainian defenders are at home. Today is the second day of the 1000-for-1000 exchange, which was agreed upon in Turkey. In these two days alone, 697 people have been returned. We expect it to continue tomorrow," he said.

Among those who returned today are soldiers of our army, the State Border Guard Service, and the National Guard of Ukraine.

"I thank everyone involved in the exchange process, who is working around the clock. Our goal is to return each and every one of them from Russian captivity. We continue our cooperation with partners to make this possible," the Head of State added.

