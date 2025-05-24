DIU recorded over 150 cases of executions of captured Ukrainian soldiers

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has recorded more than 150 cases of executions of Ukrainian defenders who were captured by the Russians.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

As noted, the number of executions on the battlefield is growing: in many cases, direct orders to kill prisoners have been recorded. These crimes are not isolated incidents, but part of a deliberate policy on the part of the leadership of the aggressor state - Russia.

"This trend is confirmed by the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the situation in Ukraine. In its report of March 19, 2025, the commission recorded an increase in the number of cases in which the Russian military deliberately killed or injured Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered or tried to surrender," the statement said.

"Several Russian deserters confirmed that they had received orders not to take prisoners but to kill them. One of them quoted the deputy brigade commander: "We don't need prisoners - execute them on the spot," the document says.

The UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, Dr. Morris Tidball-Bintz, clearly outlined those responsible for these actions on CNN.

"They would not have occurred in such numbers and frequency without the order - or at least the consent - of the highest military command, which in Russia means the office of the president," he said.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reminds that every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people will be punished with justice.