Exclusive SSU video following first stage of "1000-for-1000" POW swap. VIDEO

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has released exclusive footage following the first stage of the "1000-for-1000" POW exchange. Another 390 Ukrainians have been freed from Russian captivity.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

On 23 May, 390 Ukrainians returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity. This is the first stage of the 1000-for-1000 prisoner exchange.

Watch more: Prisoner swap was only meaningful outcome of meeting in Türkiye. Russia is blocking everything else, says Zelenskyy. VIDEO