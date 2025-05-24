We do not forget about those who are still waiting. Everyone is important, - Umierov about today’s exchange of prisoners

Today, another 307 Ukrainians were released from Russian captivity. This is the second stage of the exchange under the agreements reached with the Russian side in Istanbul.

This was announced by Defense Minister Rustem Umierov.

"The exchange is ongoing. The military have returned home - those who defended Ukraine with arms and were taken prisoner. We do not forget about those who are still waiting. Everyone is important," he emphasized.

The Defense Minister noted that the exchange is taking place in stages.

"We work every day so that each next stage brings us closer to the main goal - to return everyone," he added.

The Coordination Headquarters reported that 27 Mariupol defenders returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity today.

On May 23, 390 Ukrainians were liberated: 270 soldiers and 120 civilians.