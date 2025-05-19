4 361 5
Defense Forces destroy Russian BTR-MD "Rakushka" and BTS-4V armored recovery vehicle in Chasiv Yar. VIDEO
Fighters of the 427th Separate Raroh Unmanned Systems Regiment destroyed a Russian BTR-MD "Rakushka" armored personnel carrier and a BTS-4V armored recovery vehicle in Chasiv Yar.
The defense of Chasiv Yar has been ongoing for several months, with assault operations continuing unabated. The occupiers are attempting to break through, but Ukrainian defenders are holding the line, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password