Russians have advanced near Zoria, Bahatyr and Zelene Pole in Donetsk region, according to DeepState. INFOGRAPHICS
Russian occupiers are making progress in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET reports.
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Zoria, Bahatyr and Zelene Pole," the statement reads.
