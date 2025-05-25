ENG
News Update of DeepState map
Russians have advanced near Zoria, Bahatyr and Zelene Pole in Donetsk region, according to DeepState. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian occupiers are making progress in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET reports.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Zoria, Bahatyr and Zelene Pole," the statement reads.

Donetska region (3853) Volnovaskyy district (187) Kramatorskyy district (269) Bahatyr (12) Zelene Pole (5) Zorya (7)
