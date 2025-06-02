ENG
Destruction of assault group of occupiers in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Artillerymen and drone operators from the 3rd SAB destroyed an assault group consisting of about a dozen occupiers in Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"Soldiers of the Third Assault Brigade spotted f#ckers moving in a convoy to storm our positions. At first, they covered the occupiers with artillery, and the rest of them in shelters, were tracked down and finished off by our FPVs . Accurate strikes of the 3rd SAB and the Unmanned Systems Battalion in Kharkiv region!" the commentary to the video reads.

