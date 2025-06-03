Putin doesn’t change his behavior when he fears no consequences – Zelenskyy on Sumy attack. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his video address, once again emphasized that Russia will only seek to end the war under pressure.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the President's Telegram channel.

"Right now in Sumy region, doctors are providing all necessary care to those wounded in the Russian strike. Rocket artillery against an ordinary city — the Russians hit a street lined with residential buildings. Scums. Tragically, four people were killed in this strike. My condolences to their families. Nearly 30 others were wounded, including three children.

Air raid alerts were declared across almost the entire territory of our country throughout the day. There were more strikes. There haven’t been days without killings for as long as the United States, Europe, and other global actors have been calling on Russia to cease fire and negotiate an end to the war. Russia’s determination to wage war is clear — and they demonstrate it both with their strikes and their statements. These are all arguments for imposing new, tougher sanctions on Russia.

Read more: Russia attempting offensive in several directions; Sumy and Pokrovsk among most intense – Zelenskyy

I want to thank every American, every European who supports this path — the path of pressuring Russia into peace. It is extremely important. Putin does not change his behavior when he fears no consequences. Russia must feel what war really is. Russia must suffer losses from this war. They need to understand — tangibly — that continuing this war will bring devastating consequences," Zelenskyy emphasized.