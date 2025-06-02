Russia attempting offensive in several directions; Sumy and Pokrovsk among most intense – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Russian troops are attempting offensive operations along multiple directions.

He made the statement during a press briefing with journalists, according to Censor.NET.

"The Russians are trying to conduct offensive operations in several directions. One of the main, a high-intensity area of fighting is the Sumy direction. The Pokrovsk direction is also active. We’re doing everything we can to prevent them from massing a strong strike force to advance. I believe our troops are holding the line and fighting hard. Various formats of drone operations on the battlefield are delivering results," he said.

Zelenskyy also noted that due to Russia’s massive attacks, Ukraine could face a natural gas shortage.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met today in Vilnius with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre to discuss solutions to Ukraine’s potential gas shortage.

"We discussed issues that are critical for Ukraine right now. I received a positive signal from him. Specifically regarding gas — if we face a shortage this winter, whether we can count on the necessary volume. Today, I received support from Jonas," the President said.

When asked by a journalist to clarify the volume of the potential shortfall, Head of State responded: "We agreed to look for options to cover the deficit that could arise if not everything is restored — meaning the gas production facilities damaged by Russian attacks — and if we’re unable to fully supply our population. There is a specific volume. We’ve secured half of it, but we’re still short. Let me put it this way: we’re talking about one billion euros," he added.

