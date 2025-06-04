It is important that Ramstein-format cooperation remains in place – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed the importance of maintaining cooperation with partners in the "Ramstein" format.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the president's Telegram channel.

"It’s been a long day. I started with a conversation with the President of Finland—we discussed our diplomatic opportunities. Talks in Türkiye, interaction with America, and our European prospects, which matter not only to Ukraine. I am grateful to President Stubb for his support.

I also spoke today with German Chancellor Merz. We are accelerating the implementation of the agreements reached during my visit to Berlin. I informed him about the meeting in Türkiye. All of us in Europe need an end to this war and a truly reliable peace. This is very important.

Today’s Ramstein meeting took place, and it is crucial that this cooperation format with our partners endures. We are preparing decisions to support our joint defence production with partners. That is long-term security—our guarantees, European guarantees, guarantees for everyone that Russian aggression will not spread and will not be rewarded. Russia must feel that war is worse than peace. For this, sanctions are needed, especially against its oil trade, along with sustained defence support for Ukraine—to protect our people and our positions. And, of course, a clear understanding of the post-war foundations for Ukraine’s development," Zelensky said.