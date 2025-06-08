Crew of MiG-29 destroyed enemy drone operators in Kherson direction with precision air strike. VIDEO

Ukrainian aviation continues to successfully destroy critical enemy targets. This time, the crew of a MiG-29 fighter jet delivered a precision strike on the position of Russian army UAV operators in the Kherson region. The unit was operating in one of the areas, actively using drones to conduct reconnaissance and coordinate artillery fire. Thanks to the work of Ukrainian intelligence assets, their location was revealed.

Some of the occupiers tried to retreat in an emergency, but to no avail - a Ukrainian UAV was already circling in the sky, recording the attempted escape. As a result of the air strike, the entire group was destroyed, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: SSU has released video of special operation "Pavutyna" (Spider Web): path of FPV drone from take-off from roof of modular building to destruction of aircraft. VIDEO