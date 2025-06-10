Ukrainian operators lured Russian assault troops into trap set by fighters of 66th SMB in Lyman direction. VIDEO

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle operators lured Russian assault troops directly into the trap set by the soldiers of the 66th Separate Mechanised Brigade of Prince Mstyslav the Brave.

The video was shared by our defenders on their social media accounts, Censor.NET reports.

In particular, aerial reconnaissance men of the 3rd Mechanised Battalion tracked down an enemy assault group that hid in the thick "greenery", while their comrades ambushed the Russians.

"A few precise drone munition drops — and panic. The occupiers were forced to abandon their shelter and move onto the road. That’s where infantry from the 66th Brigade was waiting for them! In the age of drones and high-tech warfare, infantry remains the main force on the battlefield. But the enemy’s worst nightmare is when drones and infantry work together," the caption to the published footage reads.

Watch more: Drone operators from 110th Territorial Defence Brigade destroyed Russian BM-21 "Grad" MLRS. VIDEO