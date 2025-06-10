1 589 2
Drone operators from 110th Territorial Defence Brigade destroyed Russian BM-21 "Grad" MLRS. VIDEO
Drone operators from the 110th Separate Territorial Defence Brigade destroyed a Russian BM-21 "Grad" MLRS.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media. The recording shows uncontrolled missile launches and an explosion of the installation.
