Drone operators from 110th Territorial Defence Brigade destroyed Russian BM-21 "Grad" MLRS. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 110th Separate Territorial Defence Brigade destroyed a Russian BM-21 "Grad" MLRS.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media. The recording shows uncontrolled missile launches and an explosion of the installation.

