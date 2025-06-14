ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10258 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
2 921 4

Our drones attacked enemy in Kursk direction and eliminated 10 occupiers and 15 shelters. VIDEO

Border guard drones of the RUBPAK Prime flew at the enemy in the Kursk direction. At least 10 occupants were eliminated, 15 enemy shelters, artillery positions, a UAV launch point, a telecommunications tower, a betting shop and a car were destroyed.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war are approximately 1,002,690 people (+1,130 per day), 10,937 tanks, 29,157 artillery systems, and 22,798 armoured combat vehicles.. INFOGRAPHICS

Author: 

Russian Army (9386) State Border Patrol (1164) elimination (5310)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 