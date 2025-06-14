Our drones attacked enemy in Kursk direction and eliminated 10 occupiers and 15 shelters. VIDEO

Border guard drones of the RUBPAK Prime flew at the enemy in the Kursk direction. At least 10 occupants were eliminated, 15 enemy shelters, artillery positions, a UAV launch point, a telecommunications tower, a betting shop and a car were destroyed.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

