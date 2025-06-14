Defence forces strike Russian military convoy in occupied Makiivka with HIMARS missiles: dozens killed and "300" wounded reported. VIDEO

The defence forces fired HIMARS cluster missiles at a convoy of Russian Armed Forces vehicles in occupied Makiivka, Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

As noted, local Telegram channels report dozens of people killed and wounded. There is no official confirmation of the information.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war are approximately 1,002,690 people (+1,130 per day), 10,937 tanks, 29,157 artillery systems, and 22,798 armoured combat vehicles.. INFOGRAPHICS