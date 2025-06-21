Kellogg met with Lukashenko, - Belarusian media. VIDEO
Today, 21 June, Alexander Lukashenko, who seized power in Belarus, met with Donald Trump's Special Representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to BelTA.
As noted, the agenda of the talks included international issues and the overall situation in the world, regional issues, and Belarusian-American relations.
No further details are available at this time.
