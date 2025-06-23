Iran’s foreign minister has been sent to meet with Putin. He will ask for additional assistance, - Reuters. VIDEO

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in the Kremlin to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media.

During the meeting, Putin said that the aggression against Iran has no grounds or justifications.

According to Reuters, Iran's supreme leader sent his foreign minister to Moscow to ask Putin for assistance from Russia.

"Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi was due to deliver a letter from Khamenei to Putin, seeking the latter's backing, a senior source told Reuters," the newspaper writes.

