Kharkiv attacked by enemy drones at night: number of casualties increased to five (updated). VIDEO

Russians attacked Kharkiv with "Geran-2" drones. Saltivskyi and Nemyshlianskyi districts came under attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor Ihor Terekhov.

According to preliminary information, the enemy launched seven unmanned aerial vehicles at the city this night. One fell without exploding, the rest hit three locations - two of them are in the private sector of Nemyshlianskyi district and one civilian enterprise is in Saltivskyi district.

"At the moment, there is information about three victims," the statement said.

As of 07:00, 2 more people, including a 15-year-old girl, sought medical help, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the RMA

See more: Russian strike on Kharkiv on 7 June: emergency rescue operations completed. PHOTOS