3rd SAB pushes out occupiers near Ridkodub area: enemy platoon eliminated, tactical position improved. VIDEO

Units of the 3rd Assault Brigade conducted successful raid-assault operations near the settlement of Ridkodub, located on the border of Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade (SAB).

According to the statement, the brigade’s offensive actions resulted in the elimination of a platoon from the 283rd Motorized Rifle Regiment of Russia’s 144th Division, part of the 20th Army. The brigade's soldiers cleared enemy positions and secured them.

Efforts by the 3rd Company "Karakurt Colony" of the 2nd Mechanized Battalion improved the tactical situation of Ukrainian forces in the area.

"The enemy continues to intensify assault operations along the entire frontline. Despite this, the 3rd Assault Brigade not only holds the line but also counterattacks, reinforcing adjacent units," the brigade added.