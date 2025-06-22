2 610 2
Soldiers of 3rd SAB destroyed enemy automatic grenade launcher and eliminated enemy infantry in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
Units of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade struck again at the enemy in the Kharkiv direction. As a result of the coordinated work of the Ukrainian military and FPV drones, an enemy automatic grenade launcher was destroyed and numerous enemy infantry forces were eliminated.
The soldiers of the Primus unit of the 1st Assault Battalion accurately identified and destroyed the positions of the Russian invaders. The attacks took place both on individual targets and on infantry clusters - the enemy's losses are significant, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password