12 075 45
Soldier with shotgun destroys Russian kamikaze drone that flew close to pickup truck. VIDEO
A Ukrainian soldier has destroyed an enemy FPV drone that was trying to attack a pickup truck with members of the Defence Forces.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's successful combat actions was posted on social media.
"A Ukrainian soldier shoots down a Russian FPV drone with shotgun fire a few seconds before it hits the pickup," the commentary to the video reads.
