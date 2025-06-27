ENG
Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter pilot destroys Russian "Shahed" attack drone with "air-to-air" missile. VIDEO

The Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces published footage of Denfix pilot destroying one of the Russian-Iranian "Shahed" with an air-to-air missile.

According to Censor.NET, Denfix is a MiG-29 fighter pilot with more than 20 destroyed cruise missiles and drones on his combat record.

Watch more: F-16 pilot destroys Russian "Geran-2" strike drone. VIDEO

