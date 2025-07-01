ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11183 visitors online
News Video EW Drones against occupiers
5 030 45

Kamikaze drone tears off arms and head of occupier driving quad bike with mobile electronic warfare system. VIDEO 18+

The operator of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone hit a quad bike with two occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the drone hit the driver of the ATV. The explosion blew off his arms and head. His passenger accomplice seems to have survived the attack.

It is noteworthy that the occupiers' vehicle was equipped with a mobile anti-drone system - the antennas typical of this type of protection are visible in the frame.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Watch more: Ukrainian UJ-26 "Beaver" drones struck three Russian radars, "Pantsir-S1" anti-aircraft missile and gun system and Su-30 fighter jet in occupied Crimea. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9526) elimination (5402) drones (2538)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 