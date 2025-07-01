5 030 45
Kamikaze drone tears off arms and head of occupier driving quad bike with mobile electronic warfare system. VIDEO 18+
The operator of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone hit a quad bike with two occupiers.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the drone hit the driver of the ATV. The explosion blew off his arms and head. His passenger accomplice seems to have survived the attack.
It is noteworthy that the occupiers' vehicle was equipped with a mobile anti-drone system - the antennas typical of this type of protection are visible in the frame.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
