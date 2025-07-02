4 410 3
Destruction of assault group of occupiers: seven assault troops killed and armoured vehicle burned down. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed an assault group of seven occupiers and burned down a Russian armoured vehicle.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the occupiers' futile attempt to storm the area and the successful fighting of the soldiers was posted on social media.
"The coordinated work of the 60th Separate Mechanised Brigade, the 'Rubizh' National Guard and the Black Crane Group, the 20th Separate Regiment of K-2 Unmanned Systems and the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade completely levelled all his attempts: the armoured vehicles were destroyed, the infantry was neutralised," the commentary to the video reads.
