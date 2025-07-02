Nine captured Russian soldiers. Failed attack by occupiers on Dnipropetrovsk region. VIDEO

The "Skala" regiment's assault fighters captured nine Russian Armed Forces soldiers in two days of fighting. The Russian military tried to gain a foothold beyond the administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions, but thanks to decisive actions and good planning, the "Skala" fighters managed to defeat the enemy.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian soldiers told "Butusov Plus" channel about the details of the battles with the occupiers, and captured invaders - about themselves and the actions of their units.

Watch more: U.S. peace plan and Ukraine’s proposals | Yurii Butusov. VIDEO