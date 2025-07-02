ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9923 visitors online
News Video captured occupiers Butusov Plus
2 077 3

Nine captured Russian soldiers. Failed attack by occupiers on Dnipropetrovsk region. VIDEO

The "Skala" regiment's assault fighters captured nine Russian Armed Forces soldiers in two days of fighting. The Russian military tried to gain a foothold beyond the administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions, but thanks to decisive actions and good planning, the "Skala" fighters managed to defeat the enemy.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian soldiers told "Butusov Plus" channel about the details of the battles with the occupiers, and captured invaders - about themselves and the actions of their units.

Watch more: U.S. peace plan and Ukraine’s proposals | Yurii Butusov. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9526) Donetska region (4034) hostages (650) battles (170)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 