U.S. peace plan and Ukraine’s proposals | Yurii Butusov LIVE. VIDEO

Censor.NET Editor-in-Chief Yurii Butusov comments live on the details of US President Donald Trump's so-called peace plan, which was published in the media and Ukraine's possible reaction.

Read more: Reuters publishes "final U.S. peace plan": Crimea legally recognized as Russian, Ukraine regains control over occupied parts of Kharkiv region – Reuters

USA (5410) Yurii Butusov (1210) Trump (1496) negotiations with Russia (564)
