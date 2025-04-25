Reuters publishes "final U.S. peace plan": Crimea legally recognized as Russian, Ukraine regains control over occupied parts of Kharkiv region – Reuters

The U.S. proposals for resolving the Russia-Ukraine war, presented by Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff during a meeting in Paris, include, among other things, that Russia must return the occupied part of the Kharkiv region, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, and the Kakhovka Dam to Ukrainian control.

This was reported by Reuters, Censor.NET reports.

The agency has reviewed the text of the U.S. proposals for ending Russia’s war against Ukraine. The outlet published the full text of the document without any changes.

The document is titled "Framework for a Russia-Ukraine Agreement" and represents the United States’ final proposal to both Russia and Ukraine. The text is divided into four sections: ceasefire, security guarantees for Ukraine, territory, and economy.

According to the document, the United States proposes to legally recognize Crimea as Russian territory, while regarding other occupied Ukrainian territories, Trump’s side refers to recognizing Russia’s control over them de facto.

The ceasefire under the US agreement provides for:

Permanent ceasefire

Both sides immediately engage in technical implementation negotiations [after the ceasefire].

With regard to security guarantees for Ukraine, we are talking about the following points:

Ukraine receives robust security guarantee

Guarantor states will be an ad hoc grouping of European states plus willing non-European states

Ukraine will not seek to join NATO

Ukraine may pursue EU membership

The issue of US territories is proposed to be resolved as follows:

US provides de jure recognition of Russian control of Crimea

US provides de facto recognition of Russian control of Luhansk

US provides de facto recognition of Russian-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kherson

Ukraine regains territory in Kharkiv Oblast

Ukraine regains control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant through US control and administration of the plant, with electricity distributed to both sides, and also the Kakhovka Dam

Ukraine enjoys unhindered passage on Dnieper River and control of the Kinburn Spit

The U.S. proposal also includes clauses on economic cooperation:

United States and Ukraine will implement economic cooperation/minerals agreement

Ukraine to be fully reconstructed and compensated financially

Sanctions on Russia resulting from this conflict since 2014 will be removed

U.S.-Russian economic cooperation on energy and other industrial sectors

As a reminder, Bloomberg previously reported on similar proposals from the United States. In particular, it mentioned that the United States wants Russia to return the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and the occupied territories of the Kharkiv region to Ukraine. The report also stated that the United States seeks to ensure Ukraine’s access across the Dnipro River.

According to Bloomberg, the United States will also demand that dictator Putin abandon his plans to demilitarize Ukraine.

At the same time, after the talks in London, a new document on Ukraine's territorial issues was drawn up and submitted to US President Donald Trump.

