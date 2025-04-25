Ukraine has not received any official information regarding United States’ preparation to withdraw from peace process – MFA

Ukraine has not yet received any official information about the US preparations to withdraw from the negotiation process on the settlement of the war, despite statements by Donald Trump's administration.

This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi at a media briefing, according to Censor.NET.

He noted that this is part of a communication strategy aimed at stimulating the peace process.

"We understand that complex work is underway — this is just the tip of the iceberg. This is public so that you hear these signals, but diplomacy is taking place behind the scenes. Some of the diplomacy is indeed closed," Tykhyi added.

As a reminder, on April 18, Donald Trump stated that the United States might withdraw from negotiations on the war between Ukraine and Russia if one of the sides makes reaching a peace agreement excessively difficult.

Later, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the most important thing for the United States at the moment is to understand Russia’s actual position regarding the end of the war against Ukraine. However, Washington does not rule out the possibility of withdrawing from the negotiation process.