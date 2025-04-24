Zelenskyy on White House statements about Trump’s "disappointment": It’s Ukrainians who will run out of patience

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to a statement made by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who recently said that U.S. President Donald Trump is "running out of patience" and allegedly "disappointed" with the course of peace negotiations.

Zelenskyy stated during a joint press conference with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, as reported by Censor.NET.

He emphasized that Russia must halt its massive strikes on Ukraine if it claims to be ready for a ceasefire.

"Our priority today is to end this war — not to start something new, but to stop Putin. That’s it. But it doesn’t work that way. If Russia claims it’s ready for a ceasefire, then it must stop launching massive strikes on Ukrainian territory. Because, frankly, I don’t know whose patience is supposed to run out, but it’s the Ukrainians who may truly lose theirs. We are the ones under Russian attack — not anyone else. I don’t wish for anyone to experience what Ukrainians are going through right now, but it is us who are being targeted by Russia," the president concluded.

Read more: Easiest concession for Zelensky should be Crimea, - Trump adviser Sacks

As a reminder, on April 23, Karoline Leavitt said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was moving in the wrong direction in peace talks.

"President [Trump] is frustrated, his patience is running out... He wants the killing to stop. But both sides of the war must want that," the White House spokeswoman said.

Earlier, Trump criticized Zelenskyy's statement on Crimea and noted that the situation for Ukraine is "terrible" now.

Read more: Zelenskyy is not asked to recognize Crimea as Russian, but situation for Ukraine is terrible, - Trump