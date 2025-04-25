After the talks in London, a new document on Ukraine's territorial issues was drawn up and handed over to US President Donald Trump.

The publication notes that Ukraine's plan consists of five points, which show significant differences with the seven-point American plan that appeared this week.

"Kyiv's demands show that Ukraine hopes to effectively rule out any formal international recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea and other temporarily occupied territories," the article says.

The first and second points focus on framing any peace agreement as "based on international law, not surrender", with a special warning about a possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan.These points also emphasise the importance of clear security guarantees as the price of any future peace agreement, which could include the transfer of certain Ukrainian territories to Russia, even on a temporary basis.

The third point is an attempt to "take back" control of the negotiations from Trump and put Ukraine back at the centre of the peace process.

The fourth point serves as a warning to both the United States and NATO that allowing Russia to control Crimea enables it to threaten not only to attack Ukraine, but also its Black Sea allies Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria.

The fifth and final point makes it clear that Russia must not be allowed to use the agreement to limit the size of Ukraine's armed forces or defence industrial base.

At the centre of Kyiv's demands is its insistence that Crimea, annexed by Russian forces in 2014, not be officially recognised as Russian. Crimea is a key ‘sticking point’ - recognising Russia's control over the peninsula would violate the basic principle of international law according to which no country can annex the territory of another state. It would also violate Ukraine's Constitution. Ukraine's Western allies are reportedly lobbying against the proposed changes to the plan.

