Trump’s "peace plan": ceasefire to be monitored by Ukraine, Russia and third non-NATO country - NYP

Donald Trump's "peace plan" discusses the possibility of monitoring the ceasefire by a joint commission consisting of Ukraine, Russia and a non-NATO state.

The New York Post writes about this, Censor.NET reports.

One of the Trump administration officials said that the agreement could provide for the deployment of European forces in Ukraine if a ceasefire is reached.

Read more: U.S. "peace plan" for war in Ukraine to be discussed at London meeting – Bloomberg

"The hard part is what does a security force look like — we’re calling that a ‘resiliency force. The resiliency force is part of the security guarantees that the Ukrainians want and we hope they get," he noted.

Another element of the discussions is the creation of a separate force to monitor the ceasefire. This would be a "joint commission" of Ukraine, Russia and a third non-NATO country. It would monitor the frontlines to ensure both sides are putting their weapons down.

The US may be involved, as well — not as "boots on the ground, but the monetary force, along with a third party," he added.

Read more: Any peace agreements should not violate Constitution of Ukraine - Merezhko

Trump's "Peace plan"

The Trump administration is convinced that Ukraine is allegedly ready to cede 20% of its territory to Russia as part of a future peace deal.

US special envoy Keith Kellogg said that under a possible peace deal, Ukraine could be divided "almost like Berlin after World War II".

Read more: There is high probability that deal between Russia and Ukraine will be reached this week - Trump