The Trump administration is convinced that Ukraine is allegedly ready to cede 20% of its territory to Russia as part of a future peace agreement.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the New York Post.

As noted in the publication, the Wall Street Journal recently wrote that the proposal may also include Washington's ‘recognition’ of the occupied Crimea as ‘Russian territory’.

"While The Post could not independently verify the report, a senior administration official on Friday said that Kyiv during talks with a US delegation last week was most concerned about the 'land' portion of the agreement, referencing the 'recognition' of Russian-occupied portions of Ukraine as being Moscow’s sovereign territory," NYP writes.

The American official told the Western media that Ukraine was seemingly "willing to give up 20% of its land" so long as it was considered a "de facto" recognition of the territory and not "de jure."

"‘De facto’ means we recognize the Russians occupy this land, but we don’t say [Ukraine is] going to give it up forever. ‘De jure’ means we acknowledge that [the Russians] take in this land and we’ll never see it back again," unnamed US official said.