The latest statements by US President Donald Trump demonstrate his pro-Russian stance on the issue of resolving the war in Ukraine and destroy all hopes that the United States is an evenhanded peace broker.

CNN writes about this, analyzing Trump's latest statements, Censor.NET reports.

"The unbalanced nature of US peacekeeping efforts can be seen in Trump's deliberately vague language about the conflict and in the strange, even bizarre ways he talks about war," the publication notes.

Early Thursday morning, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine, killing 12 people and wounding 90. In response, Trump published a rather "cool" post on social media, in which he "was probably more concerned about when the attacks took place than how defenseless civilians were killed," without directly accusing Putin.

"Another US president could have expressed his condolences to the victims, pointed out that a deliberate attack on civilians is a war crime and is fraught with consequences. But Trump's response was in line with his long-standing practice of refusing to link the results of horrific attacks to the leader who ordered them," the publication emphasizes.

It is also noted that Trump complained about "inflammatory statements like Zelenskyy's that make it so difficult to resolve this war." This contrast in the US president's tone towards the two leaders is remarkable, experts emphasize.

At the same time, when Trump was asked what concessions Russia made in the conflict compared to his constant pressure on Ukraine, he said that the fact that Russia would stop the war and stop seizing the entire country was already a big enough concession.

"This response reveals a strange misunderstanding of what happened and shows how completely Trump views the war through Putin's lens," CNN emphasizes.

Sources told CNN on Thursday that Trump is secretly frustrated with his inability to broker an end to the war. But so far, his impatience has not led to any attempts to coerce Russia. Trump could, for example, supply arms to Ukraine, send Patriot systems to Kyiv, and impose secondary sanctions on countries that continue to buy Russian oil and finance its war effort.

But he has done none of this. And his uneven approach threatens to further punish the victims of the war, the publication emphasizes.

As reported, Trump said the day before that he wanted to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible. The next few days will be very important.