Trump on his promise to end war in 24 hours: It was said as joke

US President Donald Trump said he had nothing to do with the war in Ukraine, as it would not have happened if he had been president.

The US leader said this in an interview with Time, according to Censor.NET.

Trump was reminded of his words that he would end the war on the first day.

"Well, I said it figuratively, and I said it as an exaggeration to emphasize a point, and you know, it is, of course, picked up by the fake news [unintelligible]. Obviously, people understand that when I said it, it was said in jest, but it was also said that this will be ended," he responded.

A journalist asked why it has been going on for so long.

Well, I don’t think it’s long. I mean, look, I got here three months ago. This war has been going on for three years. It's a war that would have never happened if I was president. It's Biden's war. It’s not my war. I have nothing to do with it. I would have never had this war. This war would have never happened. Putin would have never done it. This war would have never happened... The war has been raging for three years. I just got here, and you say, what's taken so long?

