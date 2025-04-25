ENG
Witkoff arrives in Moscow - Russian media

Steve Witkoff arrives in Moscow on 25 April 2025

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff has arrived in Moscow on a visit.

This was reported by Russian media, Censor.NET informs.

The plane with Witkoff, which took off from Miami, landed at Moscow's "Vnukovo" airport.

Earlier, the Kremlin said it expected Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff to visit Moscow this week.

According to media reports, he will meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Putin proposed freezing current front line in Ukraine to reach peace deal – FT

