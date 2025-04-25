Witkoff arrives in Moscow - Russian media
US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff has arrived in Moscow on a visit.
This was reported by Russian media, Censor.NET informs.
The plane with Witkoff, which took off from Miami, landed at Moscow's "Vnukovo" airport.
Earlier, the Kremlin said it expected Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff to visit Moscow this week.
According to media reports, he will meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password